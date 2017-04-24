Alert: Lady Gaga Now Has Rainbow Hair, and It’s Amazing

Lady Gaga burned the house down at Coachella for the second weekend in a row. There were fireworks and pyrotechnics. Her parents were in the audience. And—just to keep us on our toes—she debuted rainbow hair for her second Coachella set. Obviously, it looks awesome.

“I write songs about things that are really bad for me, for example, bad romances,” she said, her rainbow hair waving in the breeze, closing out her set with “Bad Romance,” as Variety reported.

Gaga was spotted last week between Coachella performances filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper, a.k.a. making out with him at a gas station. She even let her “monsters” in on the action, if they so desired.

“Be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga films scenes on the actual Coachella stages,” a casting call read last week. “Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera.” All you need is your Western best. “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!”

If you couldn’t make it to the casting call (or Coachella), never fear—you can still try rainbow hair for yourself. We bet we’re going to be seeing the trend pick up even more steam now that Gaga has given it a spin.