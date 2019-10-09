Lady Gaga’s Bright Pink Hair Just Might Be My Favorite

Somehow it’s been an entire year since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made us all cry through A Star Is Born. Since then, the album has gone platinum a whopping six times. What better way to celebrate than with new hair? Say hello to Lady Gaga’s platinum pink hair, a name adorably coined by her colorist Frederic Aspiras. If you think pink can only give off fairy or unicorn vibes, think again. Gaga’s pink hair evokes a glam Old Hollywood vibe if Ava Gardner had access to pink hair dye.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” Gaga wrote on Instagram. She paired her bright pink hair with sparkly earrings and a necklace. Her strapless pink herringbone dress has matching gloves and her black boots have a serious platform. It’s glam meets punk—total Gaga. Her makeup was done by Sarah Tanno, global artistry director for Haus of Gaga. Tanno used Haus Beauty products on Gaga for this look, of course.

For her hair, Aspiras used Joico Color Intensity in Soft Pink at her roots and Soft Pink mixed with Clear on the rest of her hair. He gave her “glamour pin-up waves” with the GHD Curve 1″ Classic Curl Iron ($199 at Sephora). Aspiras is an ambassador for both brands.

When you’re as blonde as Gaga is (natural or otherwise), it’s easy to go pink or blue temporarily to switch it up. Gaga will probably go back to blonde soon but for now, platinum pink hair reigns supreme.

