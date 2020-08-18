Lady Gaga Dyed Her Hair “Ocean Blonde” for a Touching Reason

Lady Gaga doesn’t need a reason to dye her hair. She’s an artist. But leave it to Lady Gaga to turn her Ocean Blonde hair into a beautiful tribute. The pop star posted a selfie showing off her new mermaid hair with pretty shades of green and blue. It’s so long, we’re not sure if it’s thanks to extensions or she’s been working on the growth during safer-at-home orders. “Hello Merpeople,” she wrote. “Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed…Suzie’s Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie 💕💕 this was extra special glamour with love.”

Sadly, hairstylist Frederic Aspiras confirmed on his own Instagram account that his mother did pass away in June. “The thing about grieving is most all days are hard, an overbearing of emotions until it fades away for a moment then comes back again,” he wrote. He calls his mother his role model as a hairdresser so he’s honoring her by doing what he does best. “Yesterday, @ladygaga , you gave me back my joy again by reminding me what my Mom told me long ago about what I loved to do the most and that is create with love,” he continued. “You wiped my tears away and lifted my chin from off the ground as I walk. So, thank you for allowing me to create this hair on you and showing me what the true meaning of living is.”

It’s obvious these two are extremely close, as Gaga is with her entire team.

We’re sending condolences to Aspiras and his entire family. What he does is pretty magical, as evident by the swirls of color that brighten up Gaga’s makeup-free face. It’s not an easy look to create, whether you’re doing it on a client’s hair or a wig/extensions. If you want to try a shade close to this ocean-blue hue, we love Overtone Pastel Teal Coloring Conditioner ($29 at Overtone), Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Aquamarine ($14.99 at Amazon) and Manic Panic Siren’s Song Hair Color ($17.99 at Amazon).