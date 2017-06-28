You Seriously Need to See Lady Gaga’s No-Makeup Selfie

When we say Lady Gaga, what comes to mind? Maybe images of the singer in glitter-encrusted lipstick, graphic eyeliner, and candy-colored wigs? Or a nice swathing of meat, maybe? Either way, Lady Gaga isn’t exactly known for her subtle, neutral, looks, which is why we’re all about the recent selfie she posted, wearing exactly zero makeup, and looking incredibly awesome.

Of course, we’re not totally sure if she’s completely makeup-free, but either way, we can definitively say that her skin is legit pristine, with none of the blemishes or red marks we only wish we didn’t have. Either that, or she has the best concealer and foundation combo known to woman, and please, won’t you tell us what they are?

Gaga posted the selfie for less-than-vain reasons, though: Her long, heartfelt caption addressed the death of her best friend Sonja Durham, who passed away last month after battling cancer. “It is not how many followers you have, how skinny or beautiful by other peoples standards that matters,” wrote Gaga. “Truly it’s the best parts of you on the inside that you choose generously to share with your sister or brother that makes you beautiful. That’s what counts. That is your legacy. That is how you leave your mark. Transferring your positive energy to those around you, and watching it multiply.” We salute you, Gaga.