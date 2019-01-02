Here are the Latest Clues Hinting at Lady Gaga’s Haus Beauty Makeup Line

Leave it to die-hard fans to notice any and every slight move their most beloved celebrity makes. Back in 2018, fans went goo-goo when they noticed Lady Gaga’s company, Ate My Heart, applied for a trademark for a brand titled Haus Beauty. Though fans had no idea what Haus Beauty would entail, it’s highly assumed that it’s some sort of cosmetic, hair care, skin care line with Gaga’s name all over it. And if it’s anything like last year’s celeb beauty launches, we know it’s going to be good.

Just days before we blew our horns and shouted, ‘Happy New Year’, more hawk-eyed fans noticed an official site with the trademarked name going live after months of the rumored new line. The site doesn’t hold much information just yet, but allows fans to enter their e-mail address to be the first notified of any updates. Could it be that 2019 will (finally!) be the official launch year of Gaga’s latest venture? We sure hope so.

If Haus Beauty marks the launch of eye-catching cosmetics, we know this isn’t the first time Gaga has dabbled in creating top-selling makeup. While she hasn’t created a line of her own, she was one of the stars in the M.A.C. Viva Glam campaign in 2009 and 2010, where she created her very own lipstick and lip gloss shades to raise funds for AIDS research. She also launched her very own fragrance, Lady Gaga Fame, with COTY in 2012. So, rest be assured, she knows a thing or two.

While we don’t have any details yet on when, how and where this brand will be launching, Lady Gaga has been dropping hints via hashtags on her Instagram showcasing killer beauty looks like this perfectly-red lippie and frosted shadow. We recommend signing up on the HausBeauty site to get a first look at whatever she’s got cooking behind-the-scenes.