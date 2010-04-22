Lady Gaga Lands in Tokyo – Puts on All-White Performance for MAC Viva Glam

Lady Gaga at the MAC Cosmetics and the MAC Aids Fund Viva Glam Launch in Japan. Photos courtesy of MAC

If it’s one city that can appreciate Lady Gaga’s stage theatrics, then Tokyo just might be her match made in heaven. And perhaps that’s what the Telephone star had in mind when she donned all-white for the Pan-Asia Viva Glam launch in Japan this week.



The MAC spokesgirl performed a three-song set on a MAC Viva Glam inspired piano, specially designed and crafted by Canadian artist, Terence Koh (a.k.a NYC downtown artist turned Gaga’s bestie).

In honor of the avant garde Chinese-American artist, who began his relationship with the pantless one at the 2010 Grammy’s, the entire set and costumes, including the one worn by Gaga, were all in white Koh’s signature.

Making a grand entrance inspired by a wedding procession, Gaga went on to sing Speechless, Alejandro and her hit single, Bad Romance. Keeping with the pale theme, snowflakes and white cherry blossoms poured from the sky, as scantily-clad men painted in white danced.

If you missed out on the trans-continental action, you still have one shot left, the Viva Glam Terence Koh piano which features a Lady Gaga autograph will travel to New York City where it will be auctioned off at the Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour co-hosted Art of Elysium event on April 30.