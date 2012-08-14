Lady Gaga is Keeping An Eye On Nasty Cuticles

If there is one thing you can always say about Lady Gaga, it’s that she definitely knows how to grab people’s attention. That bottom line certainly comes through in her columns for V Magazine, especially this month as she chats nails (a topic she has proved to be a pro on).

With a detailed graphic to define what she believes are “Glamorous” nails, “Art” nails, “Clean” nails, “Sexy” nails and the “Nail of the Month” Gaga explains why she loves each masterpiece — and thanks the manicurists that help her to achieve her looks. Yet she also goes on to list the reasons as to why you need that perfect manicure (in all caps), some of which include the obvious, “Having a perfect manicure instantly makes you feel beautiful and clean” and the not-so-obvious “You’ll be ready for sex or to put a penis in your hand.”

While obviously Gaga loves to make sure she’s always getting our attention (which clearly, she is) we have to admit we agree with her on this one — we’re all about a perfect manicure and clean cuticles, to be ready for whatever life throws at you, we guess.

