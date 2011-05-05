Lady Gaga “Judas” Video: Check Out Her Insane Nails & Makeup

We’ve been waiting with bated breath at the StyleCaster offices to see Lady Gaga‘s new video for “Judas” for two reasons: first, Mother Monster’s fashion choices can never be beat, and second, she’s bound to do something really weird. Luckily, we snuck a peek at the leaked clip before it was pulled from the Interwebs, and her wild beauty looks are too good not to share. She’s traded in her “Born This Way” alien look for that of a biker babesayonara, flesh horns!and we’re digging the results.

The nail art is cray cray, with chains hanging from her nails in some scenes and intricate, colorful appliques covering them in others. Moving on to her faceshe’s rocking a rhinestone mole, thin, black drawn-in eyebrows and some under-eye liner that makes her look like a gang member-slash-harlequin clown. Plus, there’s a lipstick gun! Brilliant.

Click through for some screenshots of Gaga’s “Judas” beauty, and be sure to check back for some talk on the fashion once the video officially premieres tonight.