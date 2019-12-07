The Unique Way Lady Gaga Uses Her First-Ever Haus Labs Palette

Friday night was the VIP opening party of Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories pop-up shop at The Grove in West Hollywood, CA. All the brand’s products were there—usually only available to buy on Amazon—as well as new holiday launches. It was a chance for friends and eventually, fans, to get to play and swatch the new Haus Labs palette called Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame, named after her first album. “This is a dream of both me and Sarah and the whole Haus Laboratories team,” Gaga told the crowd while standing next to Global Artistry Director Sarah Tanno. “What we stand for is kindness. What we stand for is bravery. What we stand for is self-compassion. That when you look in the mirror, you look at yourself and you choose how to love yourself.”

Gaga hopes her makeup inspires people of all genders, sexualities and abilities to express themselves. They can do that with her holiday collection, which includes Sparkle Lipstick in Burlesque ($20 at Amazon) that’ll look amazing at any holiday party. To go with your bold red lips, Haus Laboratories just released its first palette, which includes 10 eyeshadow shades in a mix of matte, metallic and shimmer finishes. It’s a surprisingly simple palette but one that’s wearable all year round—not just for special occasions.

You can create dozens and dozens of looks with Cake (a matte pale peach), Curtain Call (a metallic burnt red), Scotch (a metallic deep brown with golden pearl), Cameo (a light terracotta with sheer golden pearl), Slipper Room (a deep plum with shimmer pink pearl), Applause (a gold and pearl pink duochrome), Contort (a matte sienna), Spotlight (a metallic pink champagne), Shimmy (a metallic mauve) and Top Hat (a matte black).

I was able to say a quick hello to Gaga, who is warm and inviting in person. What’s so refreshing about the superstar is that she didn’t just put her name on a random beauty brand. This is her project and she knows her shit. When I complimented her highlight, she told me to use the Applause shade from the palette on the high points of my face and I’ll get that pretty gold-to-pink shift.

It seems that this eyeshadow palette isn’t just for your eyes. If you want to try it out, Fame retails for $34 now on the Amazon website.

