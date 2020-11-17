Lady Gaga Wants You to Get Your Role Play on This Holiday Season

When it comes to holiday makeup, there’s an expectation of sparkle and glitter. Red lips, black liquid liner and tons of shine is the norm and what brands usually launch around the holiday season. But not Lady Gaga. Her holiday launch has a more wearable all-year-round vibe, which is why I wanted to do a Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories holiday eyeshadow review. Because these aren’t the same as all the other palettes showing up at my apartment this season. But would you expect anything else?

You might not think of the holiday season as a sexy time but it seems Gaga does. And I’m totally on board. She just launched a whopping nine mini eyeshadow palettes called 4Way. Yes, there are four shadows in each to get creative and play around with. Each has a totally different vibe, from a sexy fantasy to a designer runway to a poolside party. My reaction was to go right for the Runway palette with Gaga-esque shades such as Move that B*tch (a pink punch with gold pearl).

But since I always go for brights, I chose the Fantasy palette instead. This sultry set includes shades Role Play (a metallic pink lilac), Ultimate Pleasure (a peach-pink with multi-color pearl), Bondage (a matte deep plum) and Climax (a rose with multi-color pearl).

What I like so much about this palette is the way you can really create a full look with just four shades. Plus, as I did below left, you can go low key with one shade (like Role Play) or add the deeper hues for a more dramatic vibe. There are a surprising amount of options with just a few colors and it seems plum is my new favorite shade. Who knew?

If you prefer a more typical holiday look, the Disco palette could have the gold you’re craving and Everyday has the perfect neutrals. Shop them all, below!

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Afterhours

The New Years Eve-ready shades you need even if you’re just staying home.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Disco

That gold, though!

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Everyday

If you’re more of a neutral person, the addition of a shimmer shade will still make you feel festive.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Pay

For when you need to negotiate your yearly pay raise.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Poolside

Play around and dream of that tropical vacay you’re going to take…someday.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Runway

Gift this palette to your most fashionable friend.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Seduction

Another sexy palette for a holiday date.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Sunset

A warm palette that will look great on all skin tones.