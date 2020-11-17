StyleCaster
Lady Gaga Wants You to Get Your Role Play on This Holiday Season

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Haus Laboratories; Design: Adobe/Cierra Miller for StyleCaster.

When it comes to holiday makeup, there’s an expectation of sparkle and glitter. Red lips, black liquid liner and tons of shine is the norm and what brands usually launch around the holiday season. But not Lady Gaga. Her holiday launch has a more wearable all-year-round vibe, which is why I wanted to do a Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories holiday eyeshadow review. Because these aren’t the same as all the other palettes showing up at my apartment this season. But would you expect anything else?

You might not think of the holiday season as a sexy time but it seems Gaga does. And I’m totally on board. She just launched a whopping nine mini eyeshadow palettes called 4Way. Yes, there are four shadows in each to get creative and play around with. Each has a totally different vibe, from a sexy fantasy to a designer runway to a poolside party. My reaction was to go right for the Runway palette with Gaga-esque shades such as Move that B*tch (a pink punch with gold pearl).

But since I always go for brights, I chose the Fantasy palette instead. This sultry set includes shades Role Play (a metallic pink lilac), Ultimate Pleasure (a peach-pink with multi-color pearl), Bondage (a matte deep plum) and Climax (a rose with multi-color pearl).

lady gaga fantasy

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Fantasy $24
What I like so much about this palette is the way you can really create a full look with just four shades. Plus, as I did below left, you can go low key with one shade (like Role Play) or add the deeper hues for a more dramatic vibe. There are a surprising amount of options with just a few colors and it seems plum is my new favorite shade. Who knew?

lady gaga eyeshadow review

Elizabeth Denton.

If you prefer a more typical holiday look, the Disco palette could have the gold you’re craving and Everyday has the perfect neutrals. Shop them all, below!

4way palette after hours

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Afterhours

The New Years Eve-ready shades you need even if you’re just staying home.

Four-Way Afterhours $24
4way palette disco

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Disco

That gold, though!

Four-Way Disco $24
4way palette everyday

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Everyday

If you’re more of a neutral person, the addition of a shimmer shade will still make you feel festive.

Four-Way Everyday $24
4way palette pay

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Pay

For when you need to negotiate your yearly pay raise.

Four-Way Pay $24
4way palette poolside

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Poolside

Play around and dream of that tropical vacay you’re going to take…someday.

Four-Way Poolside $24
4way palette runway

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Runway

Gift this palette to your most fashionable friend.

Four-Way Runway $24
4way palette seduction

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Seduction

Another sexy palette for a holiday date.

Four-Way Seduction $24
4 way palette sunset

Haus Labs.

Four-Way Shadow Palette in Sunset

A warm palette that will look great on all skin tones. 

