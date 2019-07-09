OMG: Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories Is Coming to Amazon

Get ready, Little Monsters, both young and old. Lady Gaga’s makeup line, Haus Laboratories, is about to launch on Amazon. She announced the line officially in a new video, saying in badass Gaga fashion: “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad.” What comes next is a glorious minute of Gaga and a handful of models of different genders and skin tones dancing and rocking bold makeup. There are glittery eyes and glossy lips and all the glam you come to expect from Mother Monster.

In an interview with Business of Fashion, Gaga revealed the collection will be sold on Amazon (and yes, will be available on Prime). This is because, she says, they gave her the freedom she needed to be herself. “There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do … they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?'” Lady Gaga said. “The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.'” Haus Laboratories will be the first major beauty brand to launch with Amazon.

“Beauty is how you see yourself,” she says in the video. “We want you to love yourself.”

According to BOF, the line will launch with three initial products: multiuse color for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families. A kit with all three will retail for $49. Up next for Gaga? World domination.

Haus Laboratories will launch on Amazon July 15. We’ll keep you updated as more information, as well as product photos, become available.

