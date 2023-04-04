Lady Gaga Has a New Bob & Bangs While Filming the New “Joker 2′ Movie in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux is currently filming in New York City and onlookers spotted Lady Gaga in full hair and makeup looking super creepy as Harley Quinn. How can a new bob and bangs be so creepy? Well, just take a look at her messy hair, smeared red lipstick, black diamond-shaped eye shadow and that crazed smile. Shudder.

Gaga and co-star Joaquin Phoenix were seen singing and dancing on an outdoor Bronx staircase, which you might recognize from the first Joker film. Now, about that singing and dancing…People confirmed the next film is a musical psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. That means, we’ll get to see Lady Gaga sing as Harley Quinn wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt, a pinstripe blazer with red lining and a pair of ripped black tights.

Phoenix looks just as messy in his blazer and clown-ish makeup.

A twitter user and creator Matt Ramos spotted the scene and took to Twitter to share what he saw. “SHE’S SINGING AND DANCING DOWN THE STAIRS!!! #Joker2,” he wrote. Yeah, we’d be just as excited, too.

This is sure to be a huge role for Gaga. According to Variety, she stars alongside Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz, who starred in the first “Joker” as Sophie, is returning, too. Gaga could even go home with a major award for this role. The original movie won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and director. Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir won for original score.

We’re going to have to wait to see Gaga in all her Harley Quinn glory when Joker: Folie a Deux hits theaters October 4, 2024.