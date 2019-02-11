Lady Gaga Paired Her Grammys Gown With a Completely Unexpected Beauty Look

We are reaching the height of award season and so far, Lady Gaga has already ruled and reigned supreme over the red carpet. From powder blue locks to a giant feather clutch, we’ve been more than impressed with the A Star Is Born actress. And since we know she rarely skimps on glam regardless of how big or small the ceremony is, we had high hopes for the songstress’s appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards. As expected, she delivered in a custom Celine by Hedi Silmane frock that screams, “disco ball, but make it fashion.”

From a massive pant suit to a gown full of feathers (literally), she’s consistently delivered outrageous outfits. But in recent years, she’s been making major beauty moves too with throwback statement hairstyles and bold designer makeup. We knew coming into tonight that whatever she did would be unexpected, but we definitely weren’t expecting such a classic, low-key hair and makeup combo.

While her hair was tousled into shoulder-length waves, makeup artist Sarah Tanno made sure to give us just enough drama in the makeup department, using all Marc Jacobs Beauty products.

“I pused @marcjacobsbeauty Blacquer Highliner Gel Crayon on the outer corners top and bottom and smudged the liner so it looked like I put it on yesterday. I used the new Steel(etto) palette. I used the black ‘Catwalk’ to diffuse the liner by just buffing in on top of liner. The neutral shade “The Concrete” to shape the eye naturally. (This is my new go to palette).To add definition I layered Blacquer Magic Marc’er at the lash line,” she wrote on Instagram.

They also decided to skip mascara and lashes to emphasize the shape of her eyes without going too glam. Dare we say we sort-of love Lady Gaga the minimalist? Bottom line is she knows how to own a space and is always a winner in our books.