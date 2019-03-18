Why We Think Lady Gaga May Have Secretly Debuted Haus Beauty on the Red Carpet

If you thought Lady Gaga would slow down after the 2019 Oscars, think again. Though she seems to be done promoting her award-winning movie A Star Is Born, Gaga attended a different kind of award show Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California. The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards honor individuals in the fashion and beauty industries, including hairstylists, makeup artists, and designers. This year, Gaga stepped out in a truly standout makeup slay to honor her longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras and we must talk about it.

She walked the carpet with Aspiras on her arm wearing a black-and-white Rodarte gown with dangling heart-shaped earrings. Her retro-inspired hair, created by Aspiras of course, complemented the dress perfectly. But it’s her jewel-adorned eye makeup that has everyone talking today.

Sparkly eyes aren’t new for Gaga. Her makeup artist Sarah Tanno loves applying bold glittery eye makeup that turns heads. This one featured pink eyeshadow, a trend that isn’t going anywhere, and tiny jewels dotted along her lashes. It’s a different type of glitter eye, one that’s a bit more literal in its sparkly claims. And the bright red lips only up the ante.

Tanno also posted close-up photos to Instagram showing off her gorgeous work. She generally tags the makeup brands she uses—Marc Jacobs Beauty being the most frequent. But for this specific look, she only credited the brand’s Velvet Noir Mascara ($26). As far as we’re concerned, this small, but crucial clue could only mean one thing.

The rest of the eye makeup has to be from Lady Gaga’s upcoming makeup line Haus Beauty, right? Not only have fans already located the brand’s trademark and live website. This is the first time we’ve seen Tanno withhold so much makeup info too. Ultimately, it must be for a good, top-secret reason. For now, Tanno and Gaga are keeping their lips sealed but we’ll update you as soon as we know more. In the meantime, we’ll just drool over this latest makeup creation.