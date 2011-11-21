Lady Gaga’s Holiday Workshop Is Open at Barney’s New York!

First she took the pop world, then became the queen of fashion, so what’s next for Lady Gaga to conquer? Apparently, the holidays.

This Thursday, ABC is premiering the much-anticipated special “A Very Gaga Thanksgiving,” but as of tonight, Barney’s is ensuring it will also be a very Gaga Christmas. The NYC mega-retailer transformed its 60th street entrance and 5th floor men’s department (a whopping 5,500 square feet) into Gaga’s Workshop, a holiday funhouse of fashion and trinkets designed by Nicola Formichetti, Eli Sudbrack, and Christophe Hamaide Pierson.

Walk through the Gaga-monster façade into the department store’s eight sections of themed shops, piously referred to as “Santa’s grotto”, ranging from a jewelry store set inside a giant spider to a cosmetics cave called the boudoir, modeled after the pop star’s favorite wig. And while the world’s reigning diva is known for donning $4,100 heels (don’t worry, they’re for sale) stocking stuffers and edibles will only set you back about $6.

In anticipation of the little monster madness, Barney’s will pull an all-nighter through November 22nd, before returning to regular store hours.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, which has rarely included chocolate skulls ($68) and claw-shaped stockings ($65) before, 25% of everything purchased will go towards the Born This Way Foundation. The charity, founded by Gaga and her mother (does that make her Mother Mother Monster?) helps teens to build self-confidence in the age of extreme bullying.