Behold, Lady Gaga in the Most Snatched Cat Eye I’ve Ever Seen

Last night was the launch party for Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories in Los Angeles, CA. Gaga herself was there along with top beauty influencers and celebs. The superstar came out and addressed the crowd, rocking bold cat eyes created by makeup artist Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director of Haus Labs. “Makeup helped me to love myself no matter what,” Gaga told attendees. “We at House Laboratories want you to love yourself, makeup or not, from the inside out. Although for me, I learned to love myself from the outside in. It was the power of makeup and specifically color that I found the rainbow in my heart.”

Tanno took Gaga’s cat eye makeup to the next level using Haus Labs products, of course. The black wing, if you can even call it that, went all the way up toward Gaga’s brows. It gave her total rockstar vibes. Tanno most likely used the brand’s Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Black Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner ($20 at Amazon) along with Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow in Biker ($20 at Amazon).

Gaga wasn’t just at the event to party. She also announced two new Haus Labs products. “We’re launching Face Armor, the lacy dramatic mask I wore for the Super Bowl,” she said. “It’s literally a sticker but we have created a new version that’s lacy and beautiful and re-usable and cut-able so you can customize it on your own.” The collaboration with Face Lace retails for $25 on Amazon.

“However, I’ve saved the best for last,” Gaga said. “The Eye Armor Kit. Again, in collaboration with Phyllis (Cohen of Face Lace), because I think it’s important that when you make things, that you highlight artists that are part of a collective, that you lift them up and you bring them out into the universe and into the world and you make sure that they are heard.”

“We created the false eyelashes of eyeliner,” she continued. “It is a wing tip that simply sticks on the edge of any shaped eye for a perfect wing. They’re paired with our Eye-Lie-Ner to fill in your lash line to create the perfect winged tip look in seconds.” The reusable and customizable stickers can help you create a classic cat-eye or a bolder look, like Gaga’s below. The Eye Armor kit includes 10 pairs plus the liquid eyeliner for $35 on Amazon.

You can now shop the entire Haus Laboratories collection both on Amazon and on the brand’s website. Watch this space for our review, coming soon.

