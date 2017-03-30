Lady Gaga Dyed Her Hair Brown and Doesn’t Look Like Gaga Anymore

Humor us for a second and close your eyes (wait—first read this sentence and then close your eyes). When you think of Lady Gaga, what image comes to mind? Maybe Gaga with voluminous, white-blonde hair, or super-bold, graphic eyeliner, or maybe even her infamous meat dress. Welp, your brain is going to be in for a tiny shock, because Gaga just dyed her hair chocolate brown, a la old-school, baby-Gaga brown, and she looks remarkably different.

Gaga posted a picture of her new hair yesterday for her birthday, with a long, loving comment to her fans: “I don’t know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday. Today I have focused on smiling about all that I’m grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it’s in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don’t be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I [heart] You.”

In the selfie, Gaga has thick lashes, bright-blue shadow, red lips, and brunette hair—a major departure from the white-blonde hair she’s had for the last year. And though she obviously still looks recognizable, she doesn’t look like the Gaga we all know and love. Which, as a celebrity, must be kind of liberating. Who knows how long she’ll keep her new hair, but for now we’re actually really loving the look. Oh, and happy birthday, Gaga. We heart you, too.