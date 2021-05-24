Lady Gaga Debuted Dark Hair & An ’80s Pop Star Vibe While Celebrating Born This Way Day

Fresh off filming the House of Gucci movie, Lady Gaga hit up West Hollywood, CA to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of her biggest albums. Local officials announced to Gaga and fans that May 23 is now Born This Way Day. It honors the anniversary of the album and also Gaga’s support for the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ community as a whole.

“You’ve been the motherfucking key to my heart for a long time,” Gaga told the crowd. “I’ll honor this and I’ll cherish this, and I promise that I’ll always be here for this day … to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We’re poets and we’re just talking to each other.”

Gaga went all out for the big day, debuting new brunette hair done up in a high pony adorned with a metallic scrunchie. She also rocked thick, black cat-eye makeup and deep red lips, giving the whole thing an amazing ’80s rockstar vibe.

This day was obviously really important to Lady Gaga. She spoke from the heart on Instagram about being inspired by Carl Bean, “a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being ‘Born This Way.'”

“Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing,” she wrote. “So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all.”