I Literally Didn’t Recognize Lady Gaga With Electric Blue Hair

Officially, what can’t Lady Gaga pull off? She’s on the cover of British Vogue‘s December Fabulous Fashion issue with an ’80s mullet and she looks incredible. Not only is Lady Gaga’s hair much shorter, but it’s also electric blue. Yup, she looks good in everything. Ryuta Sayama is responsible for the killer color and Guido Palau did the funky cut and styling. And that dress? According to Vogue, the Schiaparelli couture cover look took six weeks to make!

Lady Gaga’s ’80s diva look continues to her makeup, done by the iconic Pat McGrath. While usually Gaga wears her own Haus Laboratories makeup line, she’s wearing Pat McGrath’s here. You can tell by the bold eyeshadow colors Gaga is rocking — those could only be Pat McGrath Labs. And luckily, we know exactly what shades she used, including the ones for that perfect cherry red lip.

First, McGrath actually applied Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Lovestruck ($38 at Pat McGrath Labs) blended in the crease, lower lash line and through the temples. Then she used the Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream Palette ($125 at Pat McGrath Labs). Shade Astral Amethyst Moon was pressed onto the lid, Secret Eden built structure in the crease, Xtreme Plum Noir added depth to the outer corner of the eye and Skinshow Nude Xtasy highlighted the inner corner of the eye. McGrath also used the IntensifEYES Artistry Wand ($32 at Sephora) over the lids to amplify the metallic sparkle. She finished with FetishEYES Mascara ($30 at Pat McGrath Labs).

Now, let’s get to the lips because the color is literally perfect. McGrath used PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Vengeance ($28 at Pat McGrath Labs) to shape and define lips, plus Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine in Electric Lotus ($36 Pat McGrath Labs) on top for shine.

Head to British Vogue to see the rest of Gaga’s looks. Yes, there are more!