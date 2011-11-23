Lady Gaga’s Hits From Her Barney’s Workshop

At 11:59 pm Monday night, Lady Gaga opened Barney’s 60th street doors to her personal winter wonderland. Notables like Alexander Wang, Blake Lively, and Prabal Gurung braved the crowd of little monsters to get a glimpse of the Lady’s secret holiday stash, which, as we reported, encompasses eight separate boutiques of goodies.

But you don’t need to shoulder your way into a Madison Avenue department store to take home a piece of the pop princess (or her fabulous Pamela Love and Kerin.Rose picks) because the collection is now available on the Barney’s website!

Leave Santa an haute surprise and hang one of Gaga’s stiletto stockings for him to stuff. We bet this is the first year he’ll face a patent leather platform dangling from a mantle. For $65 we love the fur-rimmed unicorn stocking, a lace-up rock n’ roll heel, sliver monster claws, and a signature Gaga front-heeled platform.

The shopping gets even sweeter with exclusive candy designs, ranging from a chocolate cookie in the shape of an Alexander McQueen armadillo shoe ($95, featured above), glittering chocolate skulls ($58), and rock candy “disco sticks” ($25).

The most impressive Workshop stock, however, is the fashion. The queen of outlandish, trend-spawning style does not disappoint with crystal embellished biker hats that tip the scales at $350, custom Gaga’s Workshop T-shirts for $75, and a pair of spiked moto-gloves by Kerin.Rose (featured at right) that will be replacing ‘visions of sugar plums’ in our holiday dreams ($285).

Are you gaga for the Barney’s Workshop?