It’s Raining Futuristic Eyeliner in Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s New Video

The highly anticipated music video for “Rain on Me” is finally out, the second song from Lady Gaga’s Chromatica ahead of the album’s May 29 release. As expected, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s looks are nothing less than epic. Both take on a Dolls Kill-meets-NASA out-of-this-world vibe. I can’t stop looking at Gaga and Grande’s makeup, especially the graphic white eyeliner and futuristic hair. Expect about a million recreations on Instagram and TikTok by the time the weekend is over.

Makeup artist Michael Anthony is responsible for Grande’s makeup and stylist Josh Liu did her hair. Grande is rocking an even more futuristic take on her usual sky-high ponytail, plus white and silver graphic eyeliner. At one point, she even wears her hair down (!!!) for the first time in forever. We’re shook.

For Gaga, makeup artist Sarah Tanno used Haus Laboratories makeup, of course, with artist Cale Thomas using his FX skills for the more out-there creations. Those glitter tears? Everything. Gaga’s also wearing white graphic liner, solidifying the trend. We’re sure to see much more of it this summer. Stylist Frederic Aspiras is to thanks for her killer pink hair and wigs.

We don’t know yet what brand of white eyeliner created these super-bright eye looks, as Haus Laboratories doesn’t sell a white liner—yet at least. Is this a peek at what’s to come? For now, if you want to steal their looks for TikTok this weekend, we love Stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Snow White ($22 at Amazon) and ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner in Graceland ($4.80 at Ulta). You can also play around with the white hue in Haus Laboratories’ Stupid Love palette. Have fun!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.