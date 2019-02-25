Lady Gaga Helped Launch a Beauty Product While Winning Her Oscar

From her old-school French twist full of swoon-worthy swoops to her all-black Alexander McQueen gown with matching opera length gloves, Lady Gaga completely slayed the red 2019 Oscars carpet. But the accessory we assumed was just a classy detail, was actually hiding a major debut we didn’t see coming. The singer and actress sported a brand-new, never-before-seen nail color on her tips, debuting essie’s spring 2019 nail collection.

The A Star Is Born actress took home her very own Oscar win and accepted her golden trophy, sans gloves, showcasing barely-there pink tips that were the perfect complement to her stately, but glam look. The singer and actress wore a nude with hints of pink shade, Stirring Secrets ($8.99), from the floral-inspired spring collection and it might just be our favorite nude polish yet. Expect this nude lacquer to sell out quick, especially since it’s backed by Hollywood’s belle-of-the-ball, Mother Monster herself.

To get Lady Gaga’s nails red-carpet ready, celebrity nail artist Miho Okawara paired the new shade with essie’s Here to Stay Base Coat ($9) and Speed.Setter Top Coat ($10) for mega-shine. And we applaud Gaga for her decision to keep them simple and understated. You truly can’t go wrong with a nude hue.

The essie Spring 2019 collection is full of feminine soft hues from coral to pink to lilac (think springtime garden). Right now, you can pick up your favorite shade (including Lady Gaga’s top pick) at Target and Ulta for $9 a bottle. Keep scrolling to see the new shades up close.

Pinkies Out

Paint on this apricot coral hue with a pearlescent finish.

$9 at Ulta

Teacup Half Full

Warm weather mani’s don’t require a bright and poppy color. This chestnut brown with a hint of shimmer perfectly transitions from winter to spring.

$9 at Ulta

Touch of Sugar

Top your favorite hue with this sheer pink full of gold specks of glitter.

$9 at Ulta

Tiers of Joy

This periwinkle blue and lilac hybrid is totally Easter-appropriate.

$9 at Ulta

Reign Check

Feeling a dark hue? Swipe on this metallic green full of shimmer.

$9 at Ulta

Stirring Secrets

If Lady Gaga won an Oscar wearing this hue, we’re bound to have lucky days sporting this on our tips.

$9 at Ulta

