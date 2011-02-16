Lady Dior’s Advertising, Take II

Marion Cotillard, the Oscar-winning actress who was featured in the advertisement for the Lady Dior bag last fall, as well as in a six-and-a-half-minute web movie this spring, is set to continue her role in Dior’s advertising campaign in New York City– this time as “Lady Red.”

According to WWD, print ads, photographed by Annie Leibovitz and depicting Cotillard staring into a mirror, are expected to debut in fashion magazines in August and to be omnipresent in Paris during fashion week in October.

A second scene, again featuring Cotillard, this time preparing for her close-up as a femme fatale, is expected later in the season.

Apparently another online movie is also planned for December, although it has yet to be shot.