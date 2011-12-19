Laduree to Release Makeup Line

The company that brings us macaroons that are to-die-for will now be bringing their talents to the beauty world. WWD announced today that Laduree will be releasing a color cosmetics line in Japan, called Les Merveilleuses de Laduree (or The Wonders of Laduree).

The collection, which was created by Albion, will be focused around 20 different shades of blush colors and will also include liquid foundation and lip shades. The line will be introduced in Japan in February, followed by Europe next fall and then the U.S. We can’t wait to see what the decadent line brings!