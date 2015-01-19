Ladies, These Are the Sexiest Hobbies You Can Have

Ladies, if you’ve ever wondered whether men find your interior decorating skills, love of music, or passion for travel sexy, new research is here with the answers. In a study to file under “Things You Never Bothered to Think About”, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have published findings on what people consider to be the sexiest creative pursuits.

After asking 815 undergraduate college students to rank different types of pastimes by sex appeal, the study’s findings show that jocks, rock stars, dancers and people who road trip often are probably getting a lot more action than the rest of us.

The report is ranked by gender, and reveals that both sexes find the following activities particularly appealing: Playing sports, taking road trips, recording music or performing in a band, “dressing in a unique style” and making clever remarks.

If women want to pick up a hobby that men simply can’t resist, consider dancing, which was ranked alongside taking road trips by men as the sexiest hobby. Women, on the other hand, clearly go crazy for a jock, ranking “playing sports” as the sexiest hobby men can have.

Unfortunately for scientists, mathematicians, and website developers, hobbies like “the development of scientific experiment designs” and “applying math in an original way to solve a practical problem” didn’t really do it for participants in the study. We suggest not worrying too heavily if those are among your favorite pursuits, and suggest simply joining a dance class on the side to improve your sex appeal.