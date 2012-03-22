The Ladies Of ‘The Lying Game’ Make A Stunning Appearance

We always love when young Hollywood starlets make an impression on the red carpet. They’re working hard to climb their way to the top, and nothing gets our attention more than a stunning beauty look. The stars of ABC Family’s The Lying Game made a stellar experience last night when they showed up at an Alzheimer’s benefit looking beautiful and rocking spring’s most popular trends.

Beauty High favorite Allie Gonino looked beautiful with her Old Hollywood blowout and taupe lipstick. The perfect look for this transitional weather, we were impressed with Allie’s ability to look spring-ready without jumping the gun. The top liner adds the perfect balance to her already sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, her co-star Alexandra Chando embraced one of our favorite spring looks — the headband. Her dark hair was pulled back into an updo and her bedazzled headband added just enough flair without making the hairdo too polished. With her eyeliner strategically placed in the corner of her lids, her eyes popped for the cameras. Plus, her sheer blush and pink pout is the perfect look to compliment her bronzed skin.