35 Early Labor Day Deals Sure to Sell Out, Including TikTok’s Favorite Leggings

Labor Day weekend is finally upon us and that means a few things: rest, relaxation, and recreational shopping. There are so many incredible deals live right now through the long weekend that it’s tough to keep track of them all, but like a dependable best friend who’s always got your back, we did the heavy lifting for you. After checking out some of our favorite fashion, beauty, home, and sex toy destinations, we narrowed down the 35 best deal.

The eliminations were tough, but as Katie taught us in The Bachelorette, sometimes the hardest goodbyes are the most important, but we digress. It seems like this Labor Day 2021, bundle deals are all the rage. Some site-wide deals we have our eyes on include Everlane’s 50 percent off summer styles sale. Meghan Markle’s go-to has so many good looks for when you’re working from home and want to stay comfortable, but have to look presentable for whatever Zoom meeting you’ve got on the agenda for that day. Gap is not messing around with its deals, either. You can shop best-selling tees and activewear sets for half off. So, if you’re ready to refresh your closet basics, now’s your chance! And, since we aren’t quite done with living in athleisure yet, activewear picks are essential. Girlfriend Collective, the Kerry Washington-approved brand known and loved for its sustainable leggings and crop tops, is offering up to 30 percent off for best-selling items like their seamless biker shorts and joggers.

In the market for a bamboo comforter set that is so durable, it’ll likely last longer than your bed frame? Head over to Buffy. If you spend over $300 here, the brand will give you a $50 discount. This means you can get up to 15 percent in savings on bedroom essentials. Over at pet product hub, Chewy, you’ll get a $25 gift card for every $50 you spend, and every pet parent knows this is easy to do when you’re picking up food, toys, and clothes.

If you’re home is needing a little bit of TLC—whether that means updating appliances or swapping out old vacuums for new ones—today’s the day you give it just that. Head over to Macy’s to get a Nespresso for almost $75 off and then stop by Dyson where you can buy one of its famous stick vacuums for $100 off (a rare deal that’ll undoubtedly be worth the investment). Since you’re showing your home, closet, and pets some love with your spending today, save some cash for yourself. The Kardashian’s fav vibrator, the Sona Cruise, is finally under $100. That might seem pricey for a sex toy, but this one is packed to the brim with pleasurable setting like sonic wave stimulation that mimics the feeling of oral sex. So, yeah. Worth it. And, we’d be remiss not to mention that those TikTok viral butt-lifting leggings that Lizzo loves are also on sale for up to 35% off.

There are so many delectable deals to shop today, and we don’t want you to miss any of them. Check out the 35 best Labor Day sales we’re loving below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best Fashion Deals:

Gap Vintage ​​Soft Classic Hoodie

Best Beauty Deals:

Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Naked SPF 45 Sunscreen Duo

Best Home Deals:

Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Next & Aeroccino Milk Frother Coffee Maker

Best Sex Toy Deals:

Maude Vibe + Drop Bundle