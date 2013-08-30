Labor Day Packing Guide: Beauty Edition

The ultimate farewell to summer is upon us. Whether your spending Labor Day at a family barbecue or your last weekend on the beach, we have all your packing essentials covered. This packing guide will have you all set and ready to go with no worries.

Don’t be too sad that summer is coming to an end, though, because fall means that New York Fashion Week is right around the corner! Enjoy your last weekend of summer and enjoy a stress-free, relaxing getaway with the must-have travel products above.

More From Beauty High:

Last Minute Packing Guide For a Weekend Getaway

How to Match Your Bikini, Sunglasses and Nail Polish For the Beach

10 Beach Bag Beauty Essentials