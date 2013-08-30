Labor Day Packing Guide: Beauty Edition

The ultimate farewell to summer is upon us. Whether your spending Labor Day at a family barbecue or your last weekend on the beach, we have all your packing essentials covered. This packing guide will have you all set and ready to go with no worries.
Don’t be too sad that summer is coming to an end, though, because fall means that New York Fashion Week is right around the corner! Enjoy your last weekend of summer and enjoy a stress-free, relaxing getaway with the must-have travel products above.
If you're packing up for Labor Day weekend, don't leave these items behind!
Keep things neutral for the weekend with this eye palette containing both cream and pressed shadows.
Benefit Cosmetics World Famous Neutrals palette in Most Glamorous Nudes Ever $30, sephora.com
What better way to pack all your beauty essentials than in polka dots?
Henri Bendel Polka Dot Small Weekender $38, available on henribendel.com
Make sure that lip color is going to last, even for the last hamburger of summer, with this lip stain from YSL.
YSL Rebel Nudes Glossy Stain $34, sephora.com
Be sure to bring some flats that are chic but comfortable to walk around in. If you're worried about blisters, apply some petroleum jelly to the areas your shoes usually rub against, and you won't feel a thing!
Tory Burch Reva Ballet Flat $225, toryburch.com
Keep things light and natural with this CC cream that contains SPF, a must for the beach.
Origins CC Cream $35, available at sephora.com.
Keep that blow out you had done before the weekend lasting strong with this volumizing hold spray.
Alterna Bamboo Sustainable 48 Hour Spray $35, sephora.com
Top off the weekend with a cute fedora hat (and protect your hair color from fading at the same time).
Christy's Fedora $14.99, urbanoutfitters.com
Fake a tan with this universally flattering bronzer.
NARS Cheek Palette In Soulshine $41, sephora.com
Keep that summer skin soft and exfoliated with a sugar scrub that sloughs away every bit of dead skin.
Lush Ocean Salt Face and Body Scrub $21.95, lushusa.com
You can't go anywhere without a cute nail polish on your tips! Bring the bottle for touch-ups throughout the weekend.
Essie Naughty Nautical Polish $8, essie.com