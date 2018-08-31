15 Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop This Weekend

Besides enjoying a few extra hours of sleep, one last hoorah at the beach and quality time with friends and family, the best part of Labor Day weekend is indulging in retail therapy. And while we’re sure you have plenty of fashion on your checklist, we’d be remiss to overlook the surprising amount of beauty sales taking place over the three-day break, too.
Although we don’t have every single one listed here, our carefully curated round-up includes a mix of skin and makeup brands that you’re probably already familiar with. So if you need to stock up for fall, here are the most noteworthy deals to take advantage of while supplies last.
Peach & Lily
From 8/30-9/3, 11:59pm PST, there will be a section of products, including some bestsellers, that will be discounted up to 30% off.
Elemis
From 8/30-9/3, get $25 off on all orders over $100 with the code LABORDAY at checkout, plus a free 30ml Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream if you spend $300. On 9/3 only, get $25 off on all orders over $100 with the code LABORDAY at checkout, plus your choice of a full-size body product (Sea Lavender & Samphire Shower Cream or Skin Nourishing Shower Cream).
KKW Beauty
From now until 9/3, get 25% off the entire site, excluding the Ultralight Beams.
W3LL People
From 8/31-9/3, get 20% off site-wide.
Palladio Beauty
From 9/1-9/3, get 30% off your purchase, plus free shipping with the discount code LABORDAY.
Josie Maran
From 8/28-9/3, get 15% off with the code save15.
Rebels Refinery
Through 9/3, use code Labor for 20% off, plus a free new spiked lip balm with all online orders.
bareMinerals
From 8/30-9/3, get $30 off a $100 purchase or $20 off a $75 purchase.
Fresh
From now until 9/3, get a 7-piece gift set when you spend $100 online. The gift set includes deluxe samples of Fresh must-haves all in a makeup bag:
- Soy Face Cleanser
- Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream
- Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask
- Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate
- a mini Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
- a mini Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy
- “Sugar Addict” makeup bag
Tatcha
From 8/30-9/2, three special edition “duos” will be available for purchase: The Ageless Duo ($210), the The Firming Duo ($115) and the Nourishing Hydration Duo ($85).
Dermstore
From now until 9/6, get 20% off a slew of noteworthy brands when you enter the code LABORDAY at checkout.
Renee Rouleau
From 8/24-9/3, get 15% off all products.
HUM Nutrition
From 8/27-9/3, get 20% off your purchase with the code LDW20.
Make Up For Ever
From now until September 3rd, get 15% off any purchase of $75 or more with the code DAYOFF.
Kat Von D Beauty
Buy $75 worth of items and get a free travel set.