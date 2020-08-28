These Labor Day Beauty Sales Are Just Too Good to Skip

This summer probably doesn’t look much like you expected it to look. But some things stay the same and that’s holidays like Labor Day. You might not be getting together with friends and family this time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still take some time out for yourself, get some vitamin D outside and check out some sales. The Labor Day beauty sales for 2020 are good—so good that you’ll want to make a wish-list to score the best deals.

We’re rounding up some of our favorites of all the sales and we’ll keep adding to this list as we get to Labor Day and throughout the weekend. Bookmark this page and check back for even more deals. So far, we’re stocking up on hot tools from CHI, skin care from Paula’s Choice and makeup from Cover FX. These aren’t overlooked, clearance items. These are best-sellers and even brand-new items, in the case of Cover FX’s first-ever lip products. Score.

This is the time to stock up on products you’ll use while working from home, gifts for the holidays (yes, they’re coming!) and the items you use all the time that you’re running out of. Also, pick up discounted goodies you’ve had your eyes on that are just really fun for a TikTok beauty challenge. Buy one, get one free, on bold false lashes? Yes, please. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

CHI

Take 25 percent off sitewide until September 7.

Vitabrid C12

Score more than half off select skin and haircare while supplies last. You can even grab a Daily-C Balancing Foam Cleanser for $1 (usually $32)!

Spongellé

Take 25 percent off sale items from September 3-7 with code LDSALE25.

Beast

Get 50 percent off fan-favorites until September 7 with code BEASTSALE.

Cover FX

Get 20 percent off sitewide from September 2-8 with code HEYFALL. This includes the brand’s first-ever lip color.

Perfect Image

Take 20 percent off sitewide from September 4-7 with code LABORDAY20.

Paula’s Choice

Ultra-popular skin care is 15 percent off from September 3-8.

Makeup Geek

Lashes, sponges, brow pencils, eyeliners and Healing Lip Glazes are “buy one, get one” from September 4-7.