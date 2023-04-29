La Roche Posay Just Dropped a 48 Hour Sale—Shop Popular SPF Products For Way Less

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you’re aware of La Roche Posay’s existence—the skincare brand has been used far and wide for quite some time, including by celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, J.Lo, Nicole Kidman and Anna Hathaway, to name a few. Its dermatologist-formulated products have strict ingredient lists and put an emphasis on maintaining the health of the skin’s microbiome (A.KA. less irritation and damage to the complexion.)

La Roche Posay has extensive offerings, such as targeted treatments that help with aging, acne and eczema, but its most popular items are by far anything that’s related to SPF—in fact, we’ve got confirmation that many of the brand’s sun protecting formulas are flying off the virtual shelves as of late.

If you’re looking for a skincare-first, no-fuss SPF that won’t break you out or cause your makeup to slip off, any one of La Roche Posay’s science-backed formulas will do the trick. Plus, the brand is currently having a rare sale on all of them for Mother’s Day, so basically you have no excuse not to stock up ahead of the summer. Just use code MOM20 to score 20 percent off your checkout cart.

Take a peek at what we’re shopping from the 48 hour sale (yes, this discount only runs from April 29-30).

Toleriane Double Repair Face Sunscreen

This moisturizer-first, SPF-infused product contains the brand’s signature prebiotic thermal water, so it will repair your skin while also protecting it from UV rays. Slap it on every morning before makeup and you’ll be hydrated and shielded from the sun all day long. It’s also one of the most bought products from the brand.

La Roche Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Sunscreen

Developed with sensitive skin in mind, this lightweight 100 percent mineral tinted sunscreen contains Cell-Ox Shield Technology that brings broad spectrum UVA/UBV protection alongside skin-boosting antioxidants. It also won’t feel heavy on the skin and sinks in immediately upon application. Bonus: It stays water resistant for up to 40 minutes.

La Roche Posay Anthelios AOX Serum with Sunscreen

More of a serum consistency, this SPF 50 product does more than just protect against damaging rays; it brings visible results to fine lines, dark spots and uneven texture. If you prefer the silky-smooth feeling of a serum over creams, this is the one for you.

Anthelios UV Correct Face Sunscreen SPF 70 with Niacinamide

You’ll find a fan favorite ingredient in this highly protective face lotion: Niacinamide. The oxybenzone-free and octinoxate-free formula brings a lightweight, non-greasy consistency to the face, and has been clinically tested to blend seamlessly into all skin tones. Anthelios UV Correct Face Sunscreen SPF… $36.99 Buy Now Anthelios Lotion Spray Sunscreen SPF 60