La Prairie Launches Into the World of Color

The Swiss beauty brand La Prairie that has been forever known for being expensive and for having products that are ACTUALLY made of caviar (again…expensive) is finally launching a color collection this fall.

La Prairie’s luxury cosmetics will no doubt be just as pricey. To create some buzz for the line, titled Plumage de Nuit, makeup artist Raychel Wade will be giving one-on-one makeup consultations and a walk through of the line at Saks on Wednesday and Thursday from 12-7PM. Wade was recently named the line’s Color Ambassador, and for just $175 you can reserve time with her and learn a thing or two about the new products. (The fee is also redeemable in La Prairie products; it’s a win/win.)

To RSVP, call (212) 940-2142.