Sprint, Don’t Run to This Super Secret (Sure-to-Sell-Out) La Mer Sale

Scroll To See More Images

There comes a time in every adult person’s life where a sale so good comes around, you have no choice but to drop everything—and I mean everything—that you have on your schedule and sprint to checkout as fast as your beautiful legs will carry you. Now, my dear friends, is that time because practically every La Mer skincare product that you’ve ever dreamed of buying (but haven’t due to the large price tag) is secretly on sale.

This huge savings event is at Rue La La, a skincare and fashion haven for beauty and style lovers alike. This spot is like Verishop, in that you can score huge discounts on designer items with no strings attached. All you have to do is make an account (all it takes is adding your email and a password), and you’re off to the savings races. The site never lets us down when it comes to sales, but honestly, it might have outdone itself with this La Mer one.

RELATED: 14,000 Shoppers Swear By This ‘Miracle Cream’ That Treats Dark Spots & Acne Scars In A Few Days

Everything, from the iconic Creme De La Mer moisturizer that Kim Kardashian swears by, to the Lifting Eye Serum that Chrissy Teigen uses to decrease under-eye bags and fine lines, is discounted. Want to know the last time we saw all of these La Mer essentials on sale under the same URL? In our dreams. Five years ago.

So, if we haven’t made the case for urgency already, here’s our final plea: If you have ever been interested in shopping the most iconic and luxurious skincare brand on the market, but have been waiting for a sign to do it, this is your big, red, 100-foot-wide sign. Go get that discount and go get that moisturizer before it sells out!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Creme De La Mer

If you’ve ever wondered what the fountain of youth looks like, it’s this cream. Every celeb who looks like they’ve somehow mastered aging gracefully uses this lotion, including Kim Kardashian and Jenifer Lopez. Rest assured knowing that a lot of this two-ounce jar will go a long way, and now that it’s marked down by $35, it’s as good a time as any to test it out.

The Lifting Eye Serum

This impactful serum boosts your skin’s microcirculation to smooth out your under-eye area and decreased the appearance of bags and wrinkles, while lifting and tightening the area at the same time. All you need is one drop to see the difference.

The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream

Feel like you’re receiving a luxe spa treatment every time you use this cooling moisturizer. It soothes the skin and smoothes out dry areas to leave you with a glow that is impossible not to notice.

The Eye Concentrate

Using the power and nourishing capabilities of algae, this coveted eye treatment to reduce the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles in days. It smoothes, brightens, and hydrates all at once.

The Intensive Revitalizing Mask

Detoxify your skin and give life back to it with this plumping mask designed to revitalize aging skin. All you have to leave it on for eight minutes and watch as it works its magic.