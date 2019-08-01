La Mer is Coming For My ‘Tech Neck’ With This New Concentrate

If you told me like, yesterday, that I would be fixing my fingers (chipped polish included) to type out this La Mer Neck & Décolleté Concentrate review, I wouldn’t have believed you. Better yet, I would have done my best brokedown version of Annalise Keating while walking out the door. I’m extremely no-frills about my beauty routine, even when it comes to those mostly unnecessary add-ons, like lip topper (still trying to figure out what that is).

As someone with a baby face—mostly blessing, sometimes curse—anything labeled anti-aging usually doesn’t entice me either; neck creams included. For the most part, they’re typically marketed with a generic and annoyingly redundant set of benefits that ironically feels aged and outdated. Plus, they sometimes make claims that feel a little, for lack of a better word, exaggerated.

For that reason alone, I was admittedly intrigued to read that La Mer’s new concentrate is all about luxuriating our “tech necks,” best described as all the lines and general weariness that forms above the décolleté because we can’t stop looking down at our phones. (Confession: I definitely took an Instagram scroll break while writing this, because old habits die hard.) I also felt old because it was my first time seeing those words; keeping up with these 21st century syndromes is a full-time job.

Jokes aside, what I really love is that the brand also doesn’t make any magical, unrealistic promises; instead, the treatment is simply meant to give your neck a renewed glow, like you actually remembered to extend your moisturizer and sunscreen past the face. And if you’re using it as a preventative treatment, it may actually keep the phone lines from showing up sooner than later. (The only other way to make already-existing lines truly erase is with non-invasive, pro treatments.)

To be honest, the crux of my La Mer experience is with the iconic Crème de la Mer ($180), which definitely has a thinner consistency and more subtle scent. The Neck & Décolleté Concentrate is on the other end of the spectrum. It’s got the consistency of thick custard and has the most delectable fragrance that smells impossibly fresh with a hint of lime; like a mojito (but better). As it turns out, that’s coming from Lime Tea concentrate, the antioxidant ingredient that enables it–along with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth and a marine ferment–to keep your neck glowy.

If you need instant gratification, I can confirm that it absorbs quickly and leaves a really nice, luscious sheen that stays put. Plus, the jar comes with a cute little brush applicator so you can feel extra fancy or turn it into a self-care ritual. The concentrate itself feels so moisturizing that I hope La Mer makes a body cream with this exact formula because I would definitely splurge. All in all, it has forced me to at least ease up on the neck cream skepticism.

As with all La Mer products, the pricing isn’t modest. The Neck & Décolleté Concentrate launches today (August 1) and a 1.7oz jar retails for $295. However, if trying the brand is still on your beauty bucket list and you don’t want to enter triple-digit territory, I highly recommend test-driving another newbie, The Hydrating Illuminator (above). It’s a multi-use highlighter that pairs nicely with the former and it only costs $75, one of the more frugal price tags from such a luxurious brand. Get one or get both…and stop looking down at your phone!

