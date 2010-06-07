La Mer Launches Limited Edition Cream – Feeling “Blue” About The World’s Oceans

It should come as no surprise that the La Mer brand was inspired by the sea (ahem, the name), but it is nice to find out that they remain just as devoted to its preservation as the luxury skincare lines founder, Dr. Max Huber, once was. Huber, a former NASA scientist, appreciated the rejuvenating powers of the ocean, and it was those powers that he harnessed in his legendary cream. Since 2005 La Mer has been partnering with Oceana, donating proceeds to the ocean advocacy organizations efforts to study and preserve one of natures greatest resources and with the BP Gulf massive oil spill, talk about good timing. In 2010, their focus is on the Belize Barrier Reef, which was recently listed as one of UNESCOs endangered World Heritage sites.

And tomorrow, on June 8, also known as World Oceans Day, La Mer will team up with Oceana spokeswoman January Jones, and sponsor a massive deep-sea dive (check out lamer.com that day to see the video). To celebrate this expedition into the deep blue, La Mer is releasing a limited edition “blue” Crme de la Mer. Theres only one not so exciting piece of information about La Mers latest limited edition: it will still cost you a pretty penny. 31,000 of them to be exact.

$310 for 100 ml jar, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

