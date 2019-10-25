La Mer’s Limited-Edition Holiday Gifts Are For Your Most Luxe Friend

There is a time and a place for nice but affordable beauty gifts. Actually, that time is most of the time. But once in a while, a special moment comes along that calls for something a bit…more. That’s where La Mer’s holiday gifts for 2019 come in. If you’ve ever wanted to get something luxurious for a parent, a romantic partner or just a friend who really deserves it, put these skincare and makeup sets at the top of your list. And though they’re pricey, each kit has a value much higher than if you bought each item separately.

You already know Crème de La Mer is a cult-favorite for the way it softens and hydrates skin. But that’s not the only product La Mer fans are obsessed with. There’s also lip balm, hand cream, exfoliator, serum, eye cream and so much more. Each is infused with what the brand calls “Miracle Broth,” which is ethically harvested seaweed fermented to act as an anti-inflammatory. Even La Mer’s newest highlighter contains the formula. Shop these and more luxe gifts, below.

The Genaissance de la Mer Collection

The most pricey of the bunch, this kit includes Genaissance de la Mer Infused Lotion, Serum Essence, Eye & Expression Cream, and a keepsake tray.

$1,195 at La Mer

The Replenishing Moisture Collection

This three-piece kit includes the Replenishing Oil Exfoliator, the Renewal Oil, the Moisturizing Soft Cream and a makeup bag.

$245 at Bloomingdales

The Moisturizing Soft Cream

Starting in November, you can have best-selling products engraved and wrapped in-store at Nordstrom, Saks, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

$90-$510 at Bloomingdales

The Soothing Moisture Collection

Grab the Concentrate and Crème de la Mer, plus a cute makeup bag.

$390 at La Mer

The Renewal Moisture Collection

You’ll get the Treatment Lotion, the Lifting Contour Serum, the Eye Concentrate, Crème de la Mer and a makeup bag.

$380 at Nordstrom

The Multitudes of Moisture Collection

An awesome under-$100 option is this two-piece set including the Lip Balm, the Hand Treatment and a makeup bag.

$80 at Bloomingdales

The Glow Highlighter

Get a lit-from-within glow with this cream and powder highlighter in rose and light gold.

$105 at Bloomingdales

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.