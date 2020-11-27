La Mer’s Luxe Skincare Is On Sale Now & You Better Act Fast

Scroll To See More Images

There’s certainly no shortage of epic beauty deals to stock up on right now for Black Friday, but when it comes to exclusive and ultra-luxe brands like La Mer, they’re usually excluded from the blowout sales. La Mer rarely ~ever~ goes on sale or gets even a menial markdown, but right now there are tons of La Mer Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales going on so you can stock up on some of their best-selling (and remarkably expensive) skincare products while they’re steeply discounted. Sure, we’ve seen deluxe sizes and gift sets with discounted values on the pricey skincare brand, but usually individual and full-sized La Mer products are off-limits when it comes to markdowns.

Fortunately, 2020 is proving to be an exception to this tradition, because we’ve spotted generous discounts on some of the brand’s most coveted products including Eye Creme Concentrate, the Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, and the iconic Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream all slashed down up to 25 percent off on e-tailers like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Frankly, this may or may not be your one opportunity to invest in some of La Mer’s best-selling items, and we’re forecasting that stock is going to sell out pretty quickly. In other words, run—don’t walk and take advantage of this rare opportunity to save on La Mer while you can.

La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream

This cult-classic is one of La Mer’s hallmark products, beloved by makeup artists and skincare lovers alike. It comes in four sizes, and both the 2 ounce and 3.4 ounce sizes are marked down up to 14 percent off right now. Not bad, right?

La Mer Revitalizing Hydrating Serum

Take 20 percent off this top-rated serum while there’s still stock left.

La Mer Eye Concentrate

This hydrating and line-erasing eye cream is a best-seller for a reason, and right now, it’s 21 percent off.

Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

Undoubtedly their most beloved products (and the one they’re famous for), this luxurious cream almost NEVER gets a price cut, but it’s $30 off right now. *Adding to cart as we speak.*

La Mer 3-Piece Revitalizing Set

Get three of La Mer’s best-selling skincare products while the set is nearly $50 off retail price.