La Mer Creates a New, Lighter Cream

La Mer has what you could call a “cult” following. Their products have been tried by many, and religiously bought and used for years and years (by those who can afford it of course, we know they can be pricey). But, for the people who swear by the products, they tend to find overall skin improvement, which was exactly what founder Dr. Max Huber was hoping for.

If you don’t know the story behind the brand, it has quite the history. The products are based around a “Miracle Broth” which was stumbled upon by aforementioned Huber, a physicist who was searching for a remedy for burns on his skin from a laboratory accident. What he found instead was that by using a combination of sea kelp, “lime tea” and other ingredients he could replenish his skin. Thus, Creme de la Mer was formed.

Years later, the La Mer user has voiced the need for a lightweight cream — if you’ve used the traditional formula you know that it can be a bit heavy, which doesn’t work for every skin type or every season. La Mer is now introducing a Moisturizing Soft Cream, which features a new formula, created with “Moisturizing Spheres” which allows the Soft Cream to continue to deeply moisturize the skin, but also absorb quickly. To get scientific on you for a minute, the spheres layer the key ingredients — lipids — (the Miracle Broth and Lime Tea) between emollients, and tiny multi-layered spheres then form helping to create the lightweight texture of the cream.

The brand spent more than two years working on the new formula, which will be priced in the same range as the other products (about $150 for a ounce jar). Andrew Bevacqua, President of Research and Development, suggests this formula for women who are more prone to acne and tend to shy away from the orignal Creme de La Mer. And remember, with La Mer products, it is always suggested to pat the cream into your skin instead of rubbing. This way the product can fully absorb, and you aren’t tugging on your skin (which can be damaging) while applying.

The Moisturizing Soft Cream will be available in September 2012 at select lamer.com.