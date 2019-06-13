We’re Completely On-Board With This Iconic Cream’s Ocean-Inspired Makeover

If there’s one thing La Mer is known for it’s luxurious products. Fans of the brand are obsessed with its skin-transforming ingredients. Now, La Mer is giving back to what helped make it so popular with the limited-edition La Mer Blue Heart Moisturizing Cream. In honor of World Oceans Day on June 8, the brand is donating to the La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund, which supports ocean conservation projects around the world. For every public post of the jar using #LaMerBlueHeart and #LaMerDonation together until the end of June, the company will donate $25, up to $650,000.

La Mer has strong ties to the ocean. It started in the ’90s when Aerospace Physicist Dr. Max Huber suffered burns from a lab accident. He went on to create a skin-soothing blend the brand calls Miracle Broth, sea kelp and other natural ingredients that went through a fermentation process. La Mer still only uses sustainably hand-harvested sea kelp from protected waters off the coast of Vancouver Island.

In addition to the collector’s cream, La Mer launched the “See What They Sea” campaign with singer/songwriter Jhené Aiko. In the campaign, Aiko teaches her adorable ten-year-old daughter Namiko the importance of ocean conservation.

Blue Heart Crème de La Mer is available now until July 8 for $475 on La Mer’s website.

