Lancôme has officially solved the question of lipstick vs. gloss with the launch of La Laque Fever. The highly pigmented gloss was designed by Artistic Director Aaron De Mey and inspired by his background in fine arts and the purity of lacquer paints. Not only does it have the vibrant color of a lipstick, but also the shine of a gloss. None of that sticky, heavy gloss, though. La Laque Fever actually feels like you are wearing nothing at all.

Made with a combination of specialty pigments, silicone oils for shine, and a polymer that creates a matrix barrier, so the color actually stays on for hours. The result glossy and bright without having to worry about reapplying every hour on the hour.

As of now it comes in 15 shades including a bright fuchsia, which is surprisingly flattering on different skin tones. Is it bad to want all 15?