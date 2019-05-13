Kylie Jenner’s First Skincare Line Is Coming—And It’s Good

When it comes to Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian fam as a whole, always listen to the fans. They know their stuff. Rumors have been swirling for a while that the youngest Jenner was releasing a skincare line, especially since she’s been posting gorgeous makeup-free selfies (like the one above) to Instagram, showing off her clear, glowing skin. Who wouldn’t want to cop the products she used to get that complexion? Well, soon you’ll get your chance when Jenner’s new brand, Kylie Skin, is released to the masses.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”

Over the weekend, Jenner showed off the first drop from the brand, a collection of six core products she promises is perfect for all skin types. There’s foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, face moisturizer and eye cream, all retailing for less than $30 each. The best part and something fans have been wondering about: the brand made sure all the products are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of gluten, sulfates and parabens.

In her Instagram stories, Jenner opens each product to show off the pink packaging that just screams Kylie. She gives important little details, such as that all products have very light or no fragrances because she “knows a lot of you are sensitive.” She made the toner alcohol-free so it doesn’t strip your skin and dry out your face, and made sure the moisturizer was ultra-hydrating for a “perfect makeup base.”

Shop the entire line, including the set for $125, when the brand launches May 22 on the new Kylie Skin website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.