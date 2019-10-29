Two More Kylie Skin Products Are Here to Save Your Dry Skin

When Kylie Jenner first announced she was launching skincare, thoughts were mixed if it fits in with her brand or if it’s best left up to skincare pros. And then the first collection promptly sold out and Kylie Skin was officially a hit. Next came a summer collection and now, a face mask and lip balm are here. “The @kylieskin family is growing,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “My hydrating lip and face mask are available NOW on KylieSkin.com! My secret to moisturized skin all day long.”

Since Jenner has dry skin, her first face mask is a moisturizing one. The Hydrating Face Mask is fragrance-free and contains niacinamide (one of two forms of vitamin B3), shea butter, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate (a water-soluble salt form of hyaluronic acid). Jenner promises it keeps her skin soft and moisturized. And she keeps that hydration on her lips, too. The Hydrating Lip Mask—a fancy way of calling it lip balm—features pomegranate sterols, shea butter, sunflower and kiwi seed oil. You can use it anytime throughout the day or layer it on thick overnight for “mask” action.

Both Kylie Skin products are available now, as well as the Foaming Face Wash ($24 at Kylie Skin), Vanilla Milk Toner ($22 at Kylie Skin), Face Moisturizer ($24 at Kylie Skin) and more. Grab the Hydrating Face Mask for $34 and the Hydrating Lip Balm for $22, or both in a bundle for $56 at Kylie Skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.