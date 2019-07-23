Kylie Skin’s Second Summer Launch Includes Coconut Body Scrub

Kylie Jenner is coming for your skin. The beauty entrepreneur already launched Kylie Skin face products in May, to both positive and negative reviews. (I was a bit ambivalent—not bad but not life-changing.) Being a Jenner, she just pushed forward and expanded the line for her second drop of the summer, the Kylie Skin Body Collection. It includes body scrub, body lotion and an SPF oil, all with a coconut scent.

“I wanted to create a line of body products that gave you that feeling of being on vacation,” Jenner said in a statement. “The first Kylie Skin drop was a routine for your face, so the Summer Collection is the perfect pairing to give your whole body the nourishing and soothing ingredients it needs from head to toe. I can burn easily, so my SPF spray has been a lifesaver on all my vacations. I’ve been taking these products on all my trips and I’m excited for you guys to try.”

First up from the collection is the Coconut Body Scrub ($26 at Kylie Skin), which includes sugar to smooth skin’s texture, coconut oil to hydrate and kiwi seed oil for that dose of vitamin C. After your skin is scrubbed, you can follow it up with the Coconut Body Lotion ($24 at Kylie Skin). Ingredients such as coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and shea butter work to provide nourishment and hydration. Finally, Jenner launched her first sunscreen: Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil ($32 at Kylie Skin). It can help protect skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, while hydrating with coconut oil and shea butter.

The Body Collection, as well as a restock of the Face Collection, is available now on the Kylie Skin website.

