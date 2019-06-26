Kylie Minogue Launches Makeup Line After Legal Battle With Kylie Jenner

Let’s throw it back all the way to February of 2006. Kylie Jenner allegedly attempted to trademark “Kylie” and Kylie Minogue’s team at KDB shut it down with a “notice of opposition.” We didn’t hear much else about it as Jenner went off to have huge success with Kylie Cosmetics. Now, the beauty drama is back in the news as Kylie Minogue makeup under the name brand name “Kylie” just launched. Yup, it’s on.

What made this so juicy? Well, a bit of shade was involved when Minogue pushed back on Jenner’s attempts. KDB wrote that Minogue is an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist” who already owns multiple Kylie-related trademarks, as well as kylie.com. The report allegedly referred to Jenner as a “secondary reality television personality.” Those are fighting words.

Not to be all Kumbaya about it, but it seems like both Kylies enjoy massive success and there’s room for both in the beauty industry. Minogue revealed her new eyeshadows on Twitter and they look gorgeous—and nothing like Kylie Cosmetics makeup. The launch coincides with her Step Back in Time music collection, which goes on sale June 28.

Minogue isn’t only hawking eyeshadow. There’s also Lip Oil, Lip Gloss, Eye to Cheek Glitter and Lip to Cheek color.

The line is pretty affordable, too. It retails for £12-£15, which is about $15-$19. Not every product is available to ship to the U.S. but most of them are and shipping isn’t crazy expensive. (Though you can calculate based on where you live.) It’s all available now on the Kylie website under “Merch.”

