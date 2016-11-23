Kylie Jenner Talks Thanksgiving Makeup and Stuffing Her Face

Yes, we’re aware that when you’re stuffing your face with six pounds of turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, the last thing on your mind is probably the state of your makeup. But if you’re Kylie Jenner, queen of lipstick and all things perfect, your Thanksgiving might look a little different, which is probably why Jenner just wrote a nifty little guide on her website called “How to Feast Without F*cking Up Your Face.”

The makeup queen posted the article to her site with a note saying “I love feasting my face off on Thanksgiving—but not literally, lol. After eating turkey, all the sides and dessert, I still want my makeup to be on point. Check out some accessories that will help you feast without f*cking up your face, like my Lip Kits that are matte and don’t rub off easily!”

Jenner then listed a few products that she apparently swears by for keeping her face intact, like her Kylie Cosmetics Pumpkin Lip Kit (obviously), stainless steel drinking straws (gotta keep those lips from smudging off), Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes (for when you inevitably smudge your lips off), and a few random, non-makeup-related items, including a Monki metal headband and Nasty Gal jeweled bobby pins (to keep your hair out of your face, we guess?).

Although, based on the insane photos from Jenner’s Friendsgiving feast last night, the bobby pins and makeup wipes are making more sense. According to a zillion Snapchat videos, the reality star had a group of friends over to her place for a potluck, which included candied yams, ham, mac and cheese, stuffing, green bean casserole, and, of course, turkey.

Stars! They’re just like us! But seriously—if you’re planning to chow down like Jenner did last night, then maybe take a tip or two from her and at least have some makeup wipes handy. Or, you know, skip the lipstick altogether and eat until you feel like passing out from the tryptophan. That’s always our goal.