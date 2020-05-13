Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Stretch Marks & Called Them A ‘Gift From Stormi’

Since everyone is talking about how adorable Stormi is in Kylie Jenner’s latest video (patience! patience!), it was easy to miss a subtle body positive moment from the youngest Jenner. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Jenner’s stretch mark photos on her Instagram stories and praised the beauty boss for showing that they’re no big deal. It really doesn’t matter your size. Stretch marks can happen anywhere at any time and when you’re in your 20s, they often happen on your breasts, as is the case with Jenner.

She’s been a bit vocal lately about gaining some weight after giving birth (as is totally normal). When one of her fan accounts, @kyliesnapchat, posted a throwback photo of Jenner at an event in early 2017, a user commented: “Wow she’s so skinny here.” Another added: “She was better.” Um, rude.

Jenner saw the replies and casually commented, “I birthed a baby.” It seems she has no patience for body-shaming—and she shouldn’t. So when Jenner posted bikini photos to her Instagram stories that showed subtle stretch marks on her chest, fans loved it.

“Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth,” wrote one fan. “Just saw stretch marks on Kylie’s boobs and idk why but i loved it,” wrote another.

As Buzzfeed points out, Jenner addressed her post-baby body back in 2018 in a YouTube video. “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she said. Soon after, a fan asked her if she has any stretch marks on an Instagram Q&A. She replied, “On my breasts, butt, and thighs. I haven’t gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi.”

There you have it. Case closed. Let’s only talk about people’s bodies when we’re praising their confidence and remember these “imperfections” make us who we are.