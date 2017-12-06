Surprise! Kylie Jenner’s Newest Product Isn’t a Lip Kit

It’s been years since I watched “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” yet here I am, still keeping up with every move this well-calculated family makes. Admittedly, I am not a die-hard fan of any of these women, but their ability to churn out products with the gusto of a factory conveyor belt is enough to catch my attention.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of her sister circle, impresses me the most. It’s been months since she went somewhat M.I.A. (sans a few videos and cleverly posed Snapchat photos) amid pregnancy rumors, yet she remains a makeup mainstay with her namesake cosmetics line.

This season alone, she’s unleashed holiday-themed lip kits, eyeshadow palettes and illuminating powder. Now, less than a week after filing a mysterious truck trademark, the 20-year old is venturing into new territory with an old classic: lipstick. This is when I get sucked in, ladies. Makeup is my weakness.

Come December 13, fans will be able to snag one of 20 tubed lipsticks that are “highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish.” They’re encased in silver packaging and emblazoned with the beauty boss’ first name because branding is everything. And if that weren’t enough, two other mystery products will be released with these lippies on the same date.

Between this, Kim Kardashian‘s crystal-themed fragrances and the never-ending baby rumors, I am exhausted with trying to keep up. Stay tuned for next inevitable product reveal.