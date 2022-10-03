Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Back the Emo Side Bang

Kylie Jenner was a bit of a surprise at Paris Fashion Week, making her debut at the Acne Studios show on September 28. She didn’t slow down, hitting show after show after that, always with a totally different hairstyle to go with the brand’s outfit. One of our favorites was Jenner’s side bangs she rocked while out one night in Paris. We can’t help but think the emo, Tumblr style is back — along with the side part.

Jenner loves to play with faux bangs and she did a few styles throughout the week. (A lot like her shorter side bangs from the Ulta Beauty party.) These ones from Paris are longer and straighter, blending into her long black hair. Of course, Jesus Guerrero did both looks and all of Jenner’s hairstyles in Paris. He shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her writing “Love a side bang.” Us, too, Jesus. Us, too.

Jenner paired her new-for-the-night bangs with a Dilara Findikoglu “Dissolved Doll” dress, a matching red bag and clear Gianvito Rossi heels. Her makeup was a bit more dramatic, too. We don’t see the makeup mogul wear a dark lip very often but her longtime bestie, make-up artist Ariel Tejada got her in an ombre lip with brown lip liner and a glossy nude center. (No, we’re not calling them Brownie Glazed Lips.) The early 2000s-style lipstick and the side bangs make for a seriously cool throwback style.

That’s not the only Y2K-era trend Jenner brought out during Paris Fashion Week. Tejada bleached her brows for the Coperni show, and brought them back to her natural dark hue for the Mugler show. Jenner has been trying skinnier brows too, which is a trend that scares us old millennials a little too much to do again. But for King Kylie? Anything goes.