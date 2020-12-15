Whoa—We Haven’t Seen Kylie Jenner’s Hair This Short In Forever

If one thing is for sure, Kylie Jenner loves long hair as much as she loves long nails. So, when we see her with a shoulder-length lob, it’s a big surprise. Jenner’s short red hair is on full display in her latest Instagram photo, in which she poses with her nephew, Kim and Kanye’s adorable son Psalm. “The cool aunt,” Jenner writes.

Just a few days ago, the youngest Jenner was rocking her waist-length red hair á la Ariel in The Little Mermaid. “Ariel, who?” she wrote showing off the new vibrant shade. But recently, she removed those ultra-long extensions to show us what her natural hair length really looks like—and we love it. Jenner looks young and fresh with shorter hair. Dare we say even more like herself? The Kylie we know and love would wear her hair short all the time, especially when it needed a break from all the faux hair.

Of course, this being Kylie Jenner, we’re sure the lob won’t last too long. She’ll switch it up again in no time. But we’re not the only ones loving this ‘do. A model friend who goes by Simi & Haze on Instagram commented “Hair” with heart eye emojis, which is exactly what we were thinking. “Hair tho!” wrote designer Hayley Paige.

Otherwise, all eyes are on Psalm, the cutest baby ever. The duo matches in white sweatsuits perfect for winter in Los Angeles. It’s not just her chic hair. There’s something about holding a baby that makes Jenner glow in the golden hour sun. It’s a great look on her.