Kylie Jenner Bought Approximately $1,200 Worth of Blush Yesterday

While the rest of us spent the weekend trawling first-day-of-summer sales and leeching off our parents under the guise of celebrating Father’s Day as a family, Kylie Jenner racked up a Sephora tab to the tune of $1,200 and Snapchatted the whole thing. “The damage is done,” she said ominously, over a still shot of her $1,185.38 grand total (including $97.88 in tax).

Her purchases included SEPHORA COLLECTION Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush, $20; Benefit Cosmetics Cheekathon Blush & Bronzer Palette, $58; BECCA x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Pop Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed, $38; Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush, $30; Laura Mercier Bronzed Butter Face & Body Veil, $50; and Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48.

Presumably her haul also included some additional items. (I’m no math expert, but I feel fairly certain that these items do not add up to $1,185.38 on their own.) Today I learned: Kylie Jenner loves blush.